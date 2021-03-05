India Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

The Indian electric passenger car market is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period, much of which can be owed to the incentives offered by government for vehicles with clean fuel technology. The government’s stringent emission norms and regulations have also helped to boost the sales of electric passenger cars in the country.

The electric passenger car market in India is predominantly driven by the government incentives in the form of subsidies and tax refunds. In January 2013, the Indian government launched the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 to achieve national fuel security by encouraging the adoption of hybrid electric and pure electric vehicles in the country. Under this plan, the government provides fiscal and monetary incentives to the concerned transportation authorities at the state level in order to increase the adoption of electric vehicle across the country.

The electric passenger car market in the country has a few established players. Other conventional automotive OEMs are also gradually entering this industry, anticipating the market demand for such vehicles. Although the Indian electric passenger car market is in its nascent phase, increasing efforts by the government entities toward the establishment of charging infrastructure and localization of battery production across the nation have encouraged the OEMs to manufacture such vehicles in India. Some of the major players in this industry are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (formerly known as Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.), Tata Motors Ltd., BMW AG, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

