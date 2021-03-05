India Desktop Virtualization Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global India Desktop Virtualization Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world's prominent market research firms has released a new report on India Desktop Virtualization Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for India Desktop Virtualization market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Indian desktop virtualization market is expected to register a CAGR of about 18.35% during the forecast period, 2021-2026. Owing to the technological advancements that support newer work lifestyles, the face of business has changed dramatically. According to Dataquest, India is the fourth-largest market for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) in the world.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian desktop virtualization market is neither consolidated nor fragmented. With large scale adoption of VDI in the Indian IT sector, the market is expected to witness many innovations and developments pertaining to desktop virtualization. Some of the key players, include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Wipro Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others.

– Apr 2019 – Dell Technologies, VMWare, and Microsoft planned to make their workplace software and cloud computing technologies work better together. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing customers can use VMWare’s Virtualization software, to manage their IT operations in Azure.

– Mar 2019 – Microsoft Corporation introduced Azure Stack HCI Solutions, which is a new implementation of its on-premise Azure product for hyperconverged infrastructure hardware

Accelerating Growth in Financial Services to Boost the Desktop Virtualization Market in India

– Desktop virtualization is one of the vital IT strategies for financial services organizations of all sizes. These organizations can improve the time to market through desktop virtualization, as technology enables the transition toward IT mobility. Indian organizations, those offering financial services, operate across various time zones, globally, where a narrow downtime can cause a devastating business crisis.

– Clients of these organizations, who pay huge amounts for financial services, will not compromise on any services outrage. Hence, many of the financial services organizations were not so keen on deploying desktop virtualization, due to high installation and maintenance costs, and complex infrastructure. However, there has been a shift in trend recently, as rapidly evolving technologies made virtual desktop infrastructure quite affordable.

– The latest desktop virtualization solutions offer great flexibility levels, which is vital for VDI deployments in the financial services sector. The increase in competition among vendors of cloud services has made it easier and cost-effective for the financial services organizations, to supply workloads to the cloud and support merger and acquisition and seasonal activities during tax reporting and temporary and long-term partnerships.

– The importance of desktop virtualization is rising, as more flexible and mobile workforces are increasing productivity, reputation, and customer satisfaction that are vital for a financial services organization.

On-premise Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

– In the initial stages of adoption, organizations deploying desktop virtualization solutions were skeptical of the security and control of these systems. With the on-premise segment providing a significant control and security over a cloud, this deployment model has seen rapid adoption over the last few years.

– Although the on-premise segment, currently, dominates the Indian desktop virtualization market, the growing rate of adoption of cloud services and the demand from small- and medium-sized businesses are expected to increase the adoption of cloud deployment model in India, during the forecast period.

– Most organizations find it difficult to source licenses for cloud systems, as cloud-service providers offer service-level licenses, while the software and OS licenses are to be handled by the clients. Sourcing licenses for on-premise are comparatively simpler. Connectivity and customization advantages also support the on-premise model.

