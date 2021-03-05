India Animal Healthcare Market Poised To Rise At Steady 8.0% Cagr Owing To Thrust On Product Development

India Animal Health Care Market: Overview

In terms of revenue, the India animal health care market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence growth of the India animal health care market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the India animal health care market are presented in the report.

The India animal health care market is expected to witness significant growth rate in terms of value owing to Increase in consumption of animal protein among human population, rise in epidemics of animal diseases, significant animal population and better technology and growing awareness about animal health management practices contributes to growth of the animal health care market. Moreover, development of novel drugs and vaccines against various animal diseases is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the India animal health care market.

Revenue from the animal health care market in India is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to rising awareness for veterinary care and development of strong distribution channel in India. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of animal type, therapeutic applications and zones. The report provides analysis of the India animal health care market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

India Animal Health Care Market: Segmentation

The India animal health care market is segmented on the basis of animal type: Livestock and Companion. The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different animal types and different therapeutic applications. The market dynamics section includes TMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the India animal health care market. Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of zone, the India animal health care market is segmented into North India, East India, West India, and South India.

We have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the India animal health care market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by animal health care market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the India animal health care market, Transparency market research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

India Animal Health Care Market: Competitive Analysis

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the India animal health care market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the India animal health care market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the India animal health care market.

Detailed profiles of players operating in India animal health care market are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Key players included in this report are Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet India Pvt. Ltd.), Zoetis, Inc., Bayer AG, Elanco, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Virbac Group, Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla, Inc. (Cipla Vet), Cargill, Incorporated, Venkys India, Zydus Animal Health, The Himalaya Drug Company, Ayurvet Limited, and Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., among others.

