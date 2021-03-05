Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Marketing Automation Software Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

The major factors driving the marketing automation software market include the increasing usage of digital marketing, rapid adoption of social media, and rising product demand from small and medium enterprises (SME). Thus, the market size will surge from $4,057.3 million in 2019 to $15,018.5 million in 2030, at a 13.1% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period). Such software automates, streamlines, and helps in the analysis of marketing activities carried out over the internet.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/marketing-automation-software-market/report-sample

Email marketing, reporting and analytics, lead management, inbound marketing, campaign management, and others are the various categories under the application segment. Among these, lead management was the largest category in the marketing automation software market in 2019, as these solutions help in tracking all people who are currently on the company’s website, personalize the experience of customers, and better manage the lead lifecycle process.

Lead management solutions also allow users to see all the information related to clients and leads in one place, thus enabling better analysis. Based on offering, the bifurcations are services and solutions, of which solutions held the larger share during the historical period (2014–2019). This was because of the increasing usage of real-time interaction management (RTIM), cross-channel campaign management (CCCM), marketing resource management (MRM), lead-to-revenue management (L2RM), content marketing platform (CMP), and through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) solutions across industries.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=marketing-automation-software-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the marketing automation software market