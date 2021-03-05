Impact of COVID- 19 on SONAR System Market with size, share analyses for forecast year 2030

SONAR is a navigation and range tool used in the identification and detection of obstacles by sound waves. This technique is commonly used in the marine area, where the sound waves are more complex than light and radar. It is beneficial to chat, discover and chart oceans. It also has different uses in the industrial and military domains. Based on the use, two different types of sonar systems are used: Active and Passive. They are commonly used for fishing, seafloor locating, mapping of the seabed, submarines, underwater navigation, etc.

Global SONAR System Market is anticipated to exceed USD billion by 2030. The global SONAR System market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. With the rising use of UUVs for military use and the increased demand for successful sonar monitoring systems, the market for sonar systems is expected to be fueled up. Due to the increasing fleet of shipping companies, rising demand from the defense sector is likely to help the market expand.

Key Players

Raytheon (US)

Thales (France)

Atlas Elektronik (Germany)

Ultra Electronics (UK)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Navico (Norway)

DSIT (Israel)

Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Teledyne (US)

Other prominent players

Global SONAR System Market: Segments

Global SONAR System Market has been segmented on the basis of application, and by ship type. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Component Type (in %), Global SONAR System Market, 2019

The beamforming processor segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on the Component the market is bifurcated into beamforming processor, transmitter, receiver, hydrophone, and others. In 2019 the market is primarily driven by the beamforming processor, followed by the hydrophone, and in the forecasted period this segment is expected to dominate. Increased demand for the MSM and the growth of passive and active sonar and sensor technology are some of the major elements enhancing SONAR system market opportunity for the prediction period.

By Ship Type (in %), Global SONAR System Market, 2019

Defense segment is anticipated to register the volume share

Based on the ship type the market is bifurcated into Commercial and Defense. The attribute to this growth can be explained by the rising demand by naval forces from various countries for various types of ships. Moreover, the growth of the market protection category is anticipated to drive the increased requirement for equipment of naval ships with modified anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems.

Global SONAR System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Oil and Gas exploration

Oil and gas exploration activities are being increased globally as oil and gas demand rises. Some of the drivers anticipated to accelerate the market's growth over the provision period are the rising development of the SONAR system for the increase in the range of sound waves and the increased use of the sound system in the fish-finding industry.

Application in Defense sector

With the rising use of UUVs for military use and the increased demand for successful sonar monitoring systems, the market for sonar systems is expected to be fueled up.

Restraints

Harmful effects

Sonar-produced waves disturb marine life-impacting whales, dolphins, and tortoises. In turn, this can impact business growth.

Global SONAR System Market: Impact of COVID- 19

The novel disease of corona virus has been recognized as a dominant international epidemic with profound effects on the world economy. The global pandemic not only came to China but spread throughout the global industrial sphere and caused tremendous disruption in the world of tourism, commerce, and shipping. During the numerous national efforts to flatten the curve and control the spread of the fatal virus, the maritime sector, in particular, has been affected by disturbances in transport, vital shipping, repair of ships, and construction of ships.

Global SONAR System Market: Region

North America was the largest market accounting for total market volume share in 2019

The global SONAR System market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

Advancement in sensor and passive and active SONAR technology is one of the main drivers on the market in the US and North America for the SONAR system market. In the projected timeline Asia Pacific is projected to increase at the significant CAGR. In Asia-Pacific, China emerges as a promising market. – demand for medical applications in strategic defense operational activities and increasing demand for the SONAR system are among the important components in stimulating demand for both the SANAR system in China and the Asia Pacific. Raising the SONAR system usage is one of the major driver factors in different applications, such as fishing, weapons, medical research, and infrastructure.

