Impact of COVID- 19 on Helicopter Market Overview of Key Strategies with Size & Share Analysis and Forecast 2019-2030

Helicopter is a kind of aircraft in which horizontally rotating blades provide a lift and thrust. This enables the helicopter to perpendicularly take off and land, float, and fly forward, backward, and sideways. These actions help helicopters to be operated in congested or in remote areas where fixed-wing airplanes and other types of VTOL aircraft do not work. A Helicopter is an aircraft with aerodynamic forces resulting from lifting acting on one or more powerful rotors spinning significantly upward.

Global Helicopter Market is anticipated to exceed USD billion by 2030. The global Helicopter market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. In-service emergency medical (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting activities are anticipated to accelerate their use. The business is projected to increase growth. In the industry, demand for oil and gas rotorcrafts for a variety of offshore applications is predicted to boost. Due to its vast applications basis in carrying out legal compliance, public protection, and other Para public operations, there is likely to be a significant global demand for helicopters.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-472

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Key Players

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Leonardo SPA

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Robinson Helicopter Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Airbus SAS

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing Company

Other prominent players

Global Helicopter Market: Segments

Global Helicopter market has been segmented on the basis of application and by product type. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By Application Type (in %), global Helicopter Market, 2019

The Civil & Commercial segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on the application the market is bifurcated into Civil & Commercial, and Military. In light of rising helicopter demand as a means of between and intra-City transport, the transport helicopters segment is expected to dominate the application market during the prediction period. The key factors contributing to this demand are the vertical start and Landing facilities (VTOL), along with the reduced helipad size restrictions in comparison with airports. Helicopter travel also saves time in contrast to other transport types which is an additional factor adding to the demand for light and medium helicopters.

By Type (in %), global Helicopter Market, 2019

Light segment is anticipated to register the volume share

Based on the type the market is bifurcated into the light, medium, heavy, and very large. The demand for such rotorcrafts is anticipated to augment growth in professional aerial photography and video as well as in the management of events, such as equipment and staff. Besides, over the projected timeframe, the increasing leisure tourism industry is estimated to fuel the demand for light commercial helicopters.

Medium segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

The implementation of medium commercial helicopters should be motivated by the multi-purpose mission, cost savings, and lower operational cost. Medium-sized helicopters are also used to carry them to remote areas, which allows lifesaving activities such as Search and Rescue operations and medical emergencies a vital part of their service.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-472

Global Helicopter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Technological advancement in the defense sector

The key concern of helicopter producers is on the demands of end-users, the conservation of fuel, and operating effectiveness. Aerospace and defense technology developments and demand for better helicopter power contribute to a need to upgrade military and business helicopters. Producers have made efforts to minimize helicopter engines’ weight overall to contribute to reducing fuel consumption and rising cost-effectiveness. The technical developments have led to increased efforts by helicopter producers to minimize the size and weight of helicopters. Thus, the demand for lightweight helicopters is on a continuous rise.

Restraints

Less budget

Owing to the budget spending cuts in the defense sector over the last few years, military budgets in developing countries have steadily decreased. For the 2012–21 budgets, the U.S. Defense Ministry has proposed a decrease of about USD billion in defense financing. Europe also implemented strict military budget reductions, showing an overall decline in defense expenditure from 2011-2019 in large countries, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, and France. Some developing countries will make further changes to increase their defense budgets.

Global Helicopter Market: Impact of COVID- 19

Automotive and travel industry is one of the highly vulnerable vertical outbreaks of CO VID 19 and now has unparalleled complexity. The COVID-19 should have a profound influence on the automotive supply chain and product demand. The industry has gone from the business disruption from China to the overall downturn in the automotive market. For all activities that are non-essential, demand for commercial vehicles will decrease. Besides, shifts in consumer purchasing behavior due to the pandemic’s uncertainty could have significant repercussions for the industry’s near growth prospects.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/helicopter-market/472

Global Helicopter Market: Region

Europe was the largest market accounting for the total market volume share in 2019

The global Helicopter market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world is classified as Middle-East and Africa.

The Clean sky Initiative is creating advanced instruments for the development of environmentally sustainable and smoother aircraft within the field involving public-private cooperation between the Commission and the European aviation industry. More than one-fourth of North America’s world market share was estimated in 2019, and substantial growth over the projected timeframe is predicted. One of the main factors influencing the regional market is the substitution of aging helicopters, especially in the US.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-472

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]