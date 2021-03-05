Impact of Covid-19 on Biosafety Cabinets Market 2020-2028 – Key Players Baker, NuAire, Labconco Corporation, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., GERMFREE

The biosafety cabinets market was valued at US$ 166.67 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 312.90 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%from 2020to 2027.

Biosafety cabinets are efficient devices that are used for controlling the contamination in laboratories dealing with infectious agents. These devices act as a primary barrier for restricting the escape of biological aerosols in the lab environment. The biosafety cabinets are broadly classified into class I cabinets, class II cabinets, and class III cabinets. The biosafety cabinets market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising technological advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Baker

NuAire

Labconco Corporation

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

GERMFREE

Berner International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azbil Telstar

S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L.

ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd.

The report specifically highlights the Biosafety Cabinets market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Biosafety Cabinets market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Biosafety Cabinets Market Landscape Biosafety Cabinets Market – Key Market Dynamics Biosafety Cabinets Market – Global Market Analysis Biosafety Cabinets Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Biosafety Cabinets Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Biosafety Cabinets Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Biosafety Cabinets Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Biosafety Cabinets Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

