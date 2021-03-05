Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Market 2021 Overview, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, complete Analysis to 2025

The increasing focus of fitness conscious consumers on changing lifestyles to live healthy has created a significant demand for hygienic and aseptic valves. These valves are predominantly being used for eliminating preservatives that are used on making several food items and beverages. The growing awareness about the negative impact preservatives is expected encourage the uptake of these valves in the food and beverages industry. According to the research report, the global hygienic and aseptic valve market was worth US$6.0 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$9.0 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2025, the market is expected to witness an expansion at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Emphasis on Eliminating Preservatives Leads to High Adoption of Hygienic and Aseptic Valves

The global hygienic and aseptic valves market’s growth will also be supported by the increasing emphasis on sanitary regulations established by the food and beverage industry. The growing awareness amongst manufacturers to ensure food safety practices is also projected to boost the demand for these valves. The rising compliance of small-and medium-sized businesses towards these food safety regulations has also augmented the demand for hygienic and aseptic valves. Efforts to automate and modernize manufacturing plants to meet the ever-increasing needs of consumers has bolstered the uptake of hygienic and aseptic valves across the world.

On the basis of application, the global hygienic and aseptic valve market is segmented into dairy processing, food processing, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Out of these applications, the beverage application segment held a lion’s share in the global market in 2015. In terms of revenue, the market held a share of 32%. Analysts anticipate that the pharmaceuticals application segment is poised to witness a remarkable growth rate in the coming years as several nations grapple to satisfy the medical needs of patients. Owing to this reason, the pharmaceutical application segment will show a sustained demand for hygienic and aseptic valves for the purpose of sanitation that is required in drug manufacturing processes.

Asia Pacific Paces Ahead of Other Regions as Manufacturing Sector Shows Unstoppable Progress

In terms of geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Analysts project that Asia Pacific will be the dominant user of hygienic and aseptic valves throughout the forecast period. In 2015, the region held a whopping share of 40% in the overall market, which was followed by Europe and the U.S., which held 26% and 22% of the global market revenue respectively. The demand for hygienic and aseptic valve in Asia Pacific will be driven by the booming manufacturing activities that are focused on achieving operational excellence and energy efficiency.

Read TMR Research Methodology at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Some of the leading players operating in the global hygienic and aseptic valves market are ITT Corporation, SPX Flow, Inc., Cipriani Harrison Valves Corporation, Pentair Plc, GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, Evoguard GmbH, M&S Armaturen GmbH, Zhejiang Yuanan Liquid Equipment Co., Ltd., Nocado GmbH, Kieselmann Fluid Process Group, INOXPA S.A., Definox SAS, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Bardiani Valvole SpA, Gebr. Rieger GmbH & Co. KG, GEMU Gebr. Muller Apparatebau GmbH & Co. KG, and Armaturenwerk Hotensleben GmbH. The competitive landscape of the global hygienic and aseptic valve market is fragmented due the presence of several players in the market. These players are expected to focus on strengthening their presence in emerging economies as a means to ensure sustainable returns in the near future.

Read Our Latest Press Release: