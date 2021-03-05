Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Global Market Size 2021 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 40.37% over the forecast period.

Rise in the number of disease awareness programs especially in the developing countries, and development of effective combination drug therapies to treat malaria and other chronic diseases drives the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/982

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of the Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Report-

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate (also known as hydroxychloroquine) is an antimalarial medicine to treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. This medication is also used to treat certain auto-immune diseases (lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis). It belongs to a class of medication known as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). It can reduce skin problems in lupus and prevent swelling/pain in arthritis. The dosage and length of treatment for hydroxychloroquine sulphate are based on patient’s medical condition and response to treatment. In children, dosage is also based on weight. Moreover, hydroxychloroquine sulphate is a synthetic derivative of quinolyl with chemotherapeutic and antibiotic properties which acts against erythrocytic malarial parasites (Plasmodium vivax, ovale and malariae) by concentrating in food vacuoles. The FDA approved hydroxychloroquine in April 1955. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate is sold in the brand name of Plaquenil, Hydroquin, Axemal (in India), Dolquine, Quensyl and Quinoric.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market report is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, hydroxychloroquine sulphate market is classified into USP standards grade, EP standards grade, pharmaceutical standards grade and others. Based upon disease indication, hydroxychloroquine sulphate market is classified into rheumatoid arthritis, coronavirus disease (COVID 19), adolescent chronic joint, discoid and systemic lupus erythematous and malaria.

The regions covered in this hydroxychloroquine sulphate market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of hydroxychloroquine sulphate is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Companies:

Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market report covers prominent players like,

Sanofi

H-QYN

Mylan

TAJ Pharma

MAAN Medex

Cinkate

Concordia Healthcare

Shanghai Zhongxisanwei

Shenhua Pharm

Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceutial

Others

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/982

Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Dynamics–

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, growing demand for malaria diagnostics and introduction of novel diagnostics techniques are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the tropical disease caused by female Anopheles mosquito, infected by the Plasmodium species caused over 4,35,000 deaths globally in 2017, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Figures from the same source specify that over 219 million cases of malaria were recorded globally, with over 92% cases being reported from Africa, 6% from South East Asia, and 2% from the Eastern Mediterranean regions. Thus, rising disease prevalence is also anticipated to boost the market growth in future. Also, favorable government policies towards hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablet boost the market demand. However, the drug has some serious side effects such as headache, drowsiness, visual disturbances, cardiovascular collapse which may hinders the market growth.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the hydroxychloroquine sulphate market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to wide range research and development activities and early adoption of new technologies in the region. In addition, presence of key players in hydroxychloroquine sulphate manufacturing and favorable government policies towards hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablet boost the market demand in this region. For example; on March 28th, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delivered an emergency use authorization (EUA) to permit hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for certain people who are hospitalized with corona virus.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for hydroxychloroquine sulphate, as south and south east Asia have high cases of malaria than western regions and many pharma companies are actively involved in manufacture of generic hydroxychloroquine drug especially in China and India.

Europe is projected to be the third largest market in the global hydroxychloroquine sulphate due to rising chronic diseases among older population and implementation of high healthcare concerns by government in the region. For instance, on March 17th, 2020, the AIFA Scientific Technical Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency stated a favorable opinion on including the off-label use of hydroxychloroquine sulphate for the treatment of COVID-19.

Key Benefits for Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade, Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, Others

By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19), Adolescent Chronic Joint, Discoid and Systemic Lupus Erythematous, Malaria

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/hydroxychloroquine-sulphate-market-size