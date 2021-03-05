Hydrocolloids Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Ashland, Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco U.S. Inc., DuPont

The Hydrocolloids Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for hydrocolloids is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Hydrocolloids Market are Ashland, Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco U.S. Inc., DuPont, Koninklijke DSM NV and others.

Increasing Demand from the Gelatin Segment

– Gelatin is a natural ingredient and does not need any chemical modification. It is widely used in health supplements due to its high natural protein content and amino acids.

– Gelatin is extracted from animals, like cows, pigs and fish, and it has major applications in the confectionary sector for imparting texture.

– The revenue of the global bread and bakery products segment is estimated to be USD 487,108 million in 2020, and it is further expected to register a CAGR of over 3%, which would increase the demand for gelatin, and consequently hydrocolloids, and it is likely to propel its market during the forecast period.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

