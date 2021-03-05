Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema, Sika AG, 3M

The Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for hybrid adhesives & sealants is likely to register a CAGR of greater than 7%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market: Henkel Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema, Sika AG, 3M, and others.

Key Market Trends

Building & Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

– Hybrid adhesives and sealants are widely used in the building and construction applications. By end-user industry, the building and construction segment holds the largest share in the market studied. Hybrid adhesives and sealants offer excellent technical properties, easy and clean application, strong dynamic stress absorption, mechanical endurance, excellent adhesion, long-lasting joints, peel strength, resistance to temperature fluctuations, high chemical, UV, and water resistance, low odor and corrosion resistance, good shock and vibration resistance, and strong and secure adhesion with less substrates.

– MS polymer hybrid sealants are used widely in the building and construction sector. Some of their unique features include excellent adhesion to most common substrates, including wood, metals, plastics, and ceramics, and enhanced weather resistance. In fact, MS sealants show great durability, when exposed to extreme climates, with no signs of diminished adhesion, cracks, or discoloration.

– According to a study published by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China, India, and Japan.

– Rising construction industry is the major boosting factor for the increasing demand of the market studied. Additionally, increasing aerospace manufacturing activities is also another factor adding tot eh growth of adhesives and sealants.

– For instance, the total investment in property had been steadily rising in China. Real estate investment, which is mainly focused on the residential sector, also includes construction of commercial and office space, is acting as the key driver for the growth of construction sector in China.

– Furthermore, under the plan, Made in China 2025, it is expected that China will supply over 10% home-made commercial aircraft to the domestic market by 2025. This is expected to propel the demand for PU coatings market during the forecast period.

– Also, the construction sector is one of the booming industries in India. The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound creation of excellent infrastructure in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

