Home Healthcare Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2027 with Top Players | Home Health Care, Home Healthcare Solutions Company

Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Air Liquide

Amedisys

Apple Home Healthcare

Arcadia

Davita Inc

Diaverum

Home Health Care, Inc

Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

LHC Group, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

Segmentation Covered In The Market Research Report:

By Type (Devices, Services, Software)

By Disease (Heart Diseases, Hypertension, Bone and Joint Diseases, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, Obesity, Dementia/Alzheimer’s Diseases, Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS)

By Parkinson’s Diseases, Smoking, Asthma, Depression)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales)

Competitive Landscape and Home Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Home healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, , product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to home healthcare market.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc., National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL, OMRON Corporation, Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies, CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other players domestic and global. Home healthcare market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Home Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size:

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. These devices are being utilized highly by service providers in order to provide better health condition among patients who are suffering from diseases such as cardiovascular disease, bone related diseases among others.

On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as demand for the devices are higher from services providers in order to provide better homecare facility among patients at their doorsteps. Due to this, major services providers have direct contact with the manufacturers. Due to high demand for the products in big services providing agencies, direct tender may grow in future as well.

Global Home Healthcare Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Home Healthcare Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Home Healthcare in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

