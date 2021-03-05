Healthcare Supply Chain Market CAGR Growth Analysis 2021-2029 with Top Keyplayers – SAP (Germany), Oracle (The U.S.), Infor (The U.S.), etc.

Healthcare Supply Chain Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Healthcare Supply Chain market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

SAP (Germany), Oracle (The U.S.), Infor (The U.S.), GHX (The U.S.), McKesson (The U.S.), TECSYS (Canada), Manhattan Associates (The U.S.), JDA Software (The U.S.), Jump Technologies (The U.S.), and LogiTag Systems (Israel) as a few of the notable participants. and more…

Healthcare Supply Chain Market Segmentation

By Component

Software application Supplier management software Inventory management software Other software application

Hardware type Barcode scanner RFID Other hardware types



By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Supply Chain

Most of the global top ten medical device companies have manufacturing centers in China. As one of the top six manufacturing innovation cities in China, Wuhan leads to complex medical device manufacturing in the domestic market, which accounts for half of the medical laser equipment market. Wuhan was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, from where the disease quickly spread around the world.

The supply of key materials has been severely disrupted due to the forced quarantine and subsequent lack of labor and raw material. Further, as the link between regional warehouses is not smooth, the allocation of raw materials between regions is not carried out successfully. Such a shortage of raw materials and components adversely impacts the medical device supply chain.

Currently, key pharmaceutical manufacturers, such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Cipla, are closely monitoring the supply chains and do not expect near-term shortages. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic persists in the long term, the situation could change. Larger pharmaceutical companies have stocks sufficient to last up to 6 months. As per the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA), domestic manufacturers have sufficient inventory for one or two months, which could adequately support production till mid-April 2020. The continuation of the COVID-19 outbreak beyond April may adversely impact the production of APIs, possibly leading to a complete halt.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Healthcare Supply Chain Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Healthcare Supply Chain Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

