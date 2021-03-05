Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share, Current Trends, Segmentation, and Research Development Report to 2027

In its latest report on Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.

During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

