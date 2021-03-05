Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Value to Increase by US$ 2,699.56 million in the Forecast Period 2021-2027 At A Rate (CAGR) Of 11.9% with Top Companies Like MEDLIOR, PHARMALEX GMBH, Analysis Group, ICON PLC

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market was valued at US$ 1,116.38 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,699.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services play a significant role in drug approval and reimbursement with payers. The HEOR services allow to evaluate the economics of treatment and quantify the associated results. Likewise, in the healthcare industry, decision-makers experience the pressure to opt for therapeutic ‘interventions’ from various treatment options made available by pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology companies.

Key companies Included in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market:-

Axtria, Inc.

Avalon Health Economics LLC

MEDLIOR

PHARMALEX GMBH

Analysis Group

ICON PLC

IQVIA Inc.

McKESSON CORPORATION

Syneos Health

Optum, Inc.

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) market players are adopting the product launch and expansion strategies to cater to changing customer demands worldwide, which also allows them to maintain their brand name globally. The healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure observed limitations and capabilities during the sudden emergence of coronavirus.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service

Economic Modelling/Evaluation

Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems

Clinical Outcome

Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by Service Provider

Consultancy

Contract Research Organizations

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biotech/Pharma Companies

Government Organizations

The growth of the overall healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is attributed to the increasing product development and growing healthcare spending. However, restrictions on access to real-world data (RWD) is the major factor hindering market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – Market Landscape Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – Global Analysis Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Analysis– by Treatment Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Scope of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

