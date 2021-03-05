Hand Blender Market Growth By Top Companies with Forecast 2025

Hand blender is an appliance that is used to mix, puree, or emulsify food and other substances. Such blenders do not have a container of its own, instead, they consists of rotating blades that help in mixing the substance in a container. Large hand blender are employed for commercial purposes to blend larger volumes of mixes. Hand blenders are normally utilized to blend liquids, sauces, and soups. Changing lifestyle and inclination toward spending less time on cooking are triggering the expansion of the global hand blender market. Normal blenders take time to blend and require blending in batches. On the other hand, blenders simply blend and save time.

A good hand blender is helpful and processes all kinds of foods such as vegetables, potatoes, and cooked meat. Home hand blenders are used to make smoothies and blend all kind of drinks. The global hand blender market has been segmented on the basis of end-use and distribution channel. In terms of end-use, the global hand blender market can be segmented into commercial and residential. Commercial hand blender are estimated to hold a large share of the market due to the rising inclination of eating out among the population.

However, hand blender used in households are anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as hand blenders minimize the time for cooking. In terms of distribution channel, the global hand blender market can be segmented into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. Offline distribution channel of global hand blender can be further sub-segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores. The online distribution channel of hand blender is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to its easy availability and convenience. However, as hand blender are a new concept among some sections of the population, they prefer offline distribution channel in order to receive a better idea of the product.

The global hand blender market is primarily driven by the rising disposable income among consumers coupled with an inclination toward spending less time on cooking among women. Working women prefer to spend less time in cooking, and thus, this is triggering the expansion of the global hand blender market. However, a lack of knowledge regarding the methods of using hand blender properly among the population is restraining the global hand blender market.

Additionally, rising number of hotels and restaurants in developing countries such as India, China in Asia Pacific, and increasing tendency of people to eat out are anticipated to generate opportunities for the global hand blender market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hand blender market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe are estimated to hold a major share of the hand blender market due to the rising working population in these regions. Changing eating patterns and the increasing population of working women are resulting in investment of lesser time in cooking.

This, in turn, is boosting the global hand blender market. Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly due to rising sophistication among consumers and increasing purchasing power. Furthermore, rising number of hotels and restaurants and inclination of people toward eating out are estimated to further drive the global hand blender market in the region.

Hand blenders are gaining importance over the years, and the keys players of hand blender are engaged in product innovation, which is user-friendly as well as convenient among the population. Key players operating in the global hand blender market include Breville, Braun, ESGE, JVC Kenwood, Whirlpool, Cusinart, Electrolux, K-Tec, Panasonic, Philips, Russell Hobbs, and Vitamx.