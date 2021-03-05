Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Hairy Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017 to 2030

Hairy Cell Leukemia: Understanding

The Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of HCL by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for HCL in the US and Europe. Moreover, the report covers the HCL scenarios detailed information in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Epidemiology Perspective

This section encompassing Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. The HCL epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to understand the disease scenario in 7MM better. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The HCL epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted HCL epidemiology scenarios in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

Report Highlights

– 11-year Forecast of Hairy Cell Leukemia Epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Diagnosed Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia

– Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms

– Gender-specific Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia

– Age-specific Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia

KOL Views

We interview KOLs and include SMEs opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The view helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population of Hairy Cell Leukemia?

– What are the key findings of the Hairy Cell Leukemia epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017 to 2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients of Hairy Cell Leukemia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017 to 2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017 to 2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by in the 7MM during the forecast period (2017 to 2030)?

– What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Hairy Cell Leukemia?

– What are the currently available treatments for Hairy Cell Leukemia?

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Executive Summary of HCL

Chapter Three: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Risk Factor

3.4. Staging and Risk Stratification

3.5. Genetics

3.6. Morphologic and Immunophenotypic Features

3.7. Biology of HCL

3.8. Pathogenesis

3.9. Diagnosis

3.10. Differential Diagnosis

3.11. Diagnostic Guidelines

3.11.1. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology – Hairy Cell Leukemia, Version 2.2018

3.11.2. European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO): Clinical Practice Guidelines – Hairy Cell Leukemia

3.11.3. Consensus guidelines for the diagnosis Classic Hairy Cell Leukemia

Chapter Four: Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

Chapter Five: 7MM Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and rationale

5.2. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in 7MM

5.3. The United States

5.3.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in the United States

5.3.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in the United States

5.3.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in the United States

5.3.4. Gender-Specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in the United States

5.4. EU5 Countries

5.4.1. Germany

5.4.1.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Germany

5.4.1.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in Germany

5.4.1.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in Germany

5.4.1.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Germany

5.4.2. France

5.4.2.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in France

5.4.2.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in France

5.4.2.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in France

5.4.2.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in France

5.4.3. Italy

5.4.3.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Italy

5.4.3.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in Italy

5.4.3.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in Italy

5.4.3.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Italy

5.4.4. Spain

5.4.4.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Spain

5.4.4.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in Spain

5.4.4.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in Spain

5.4.4.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Spain

5.4.5. United Kingdom

5.4.5.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in the United Kingdom

5.4.5.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in the United Kingdom

5.4.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in the United Kingdom

5.4.5.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in the United Kingdom

5.5. Japan

5.5.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Japan

5.5.2. Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia by Symptoms in Japan

5.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident of Hairy Cell Leukemia in Japan

5.5.4. Gender-specific cases of Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL) in Japan

Chapter Six: Treatment and Management

6.1. ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment

6.2. Consensus Guidelines for the management of patients with classic Hairy Cell Leukemia

6.3. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines Hairy Cell Leukemia, Version 1.2021

6.4. Treatment Options

6.5. Treatment Guidelines

Chapter Seven: Unmet Needs

Chapter Eight: Organizations contributing toward HCL

Chapter Nine: Case studies

9.1. A Case Report of Hairy Cell Leukemia Presenting Concomitantly with Sweet Syndrome

9.2. Skin Metastasis in Patient with Hairy Cell Leukemia: Case Report

9.3. Tuberculous Meningoencephalitis in a Patient with Hairy Cell Leukemia in Complete Remission

9.4. A Case Report of CD27-positive hairy cell leukemia-Japanese variant

Chapter Ten: KOL Views

Chapter Eleven: Patient Journey

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1. Report Methodology

12.2. References

