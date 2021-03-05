Graphene Market to Witness 20.2% CAGR during 2020–2030

Increasing applications of graphene in the medical and the electrical and electronics sectors will lead to the growth of the graphene market at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period of 2020–2030. The market stood at $87.5 million in 2019, which is projected to reach $646.8 million by 2030. This can be attributed to the current market trend of product commercialization. Due to the easy availability of graphene and considerable research and development (R&D) to widen its applications, the compound is being used for the production of sports goods, conductive inks, digital displays, and automotive coatings.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=graphene-market

Nevertheless, it is the medical sector that generates the maximum demand for graphene. The compound is widely used in the production of bioelectric sensors that are used in testing for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and for tracking cholesterol, glucose, and hemoglobin, due to its thinness and high strength. Besides, graphene also finds applications in prosthesis devices, therapeutic tools, cancer treatment devices, and dental implants. In addition to these, researchers are combining graphene nanomaterials with nano adjuvants, vaccine carriers, and medications to increase the compatibility of these products with human immune cells.

The largest region in the graphene market during the historical period was Asia-Pacific, as the material witnesses high-volume consumption in the Chinese electrical & electronics, energy, and medical device industries. In addition, the aerospace and automotive sectors of India, China, and South Korea are making increasing use of this material, which is driving the regional market.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/graphene-market

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Form

Powder

Dispersion

By Application