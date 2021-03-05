Gram Staining Systems Market: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Gram Staining Systems Market: Overview

The gram staining systems market is likely to display promising growth across the forecast period of 2020 – 2030 based on the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. The heightening rate of automation adoption across laboratories for various procedures presents a golden growth opportunity for the gram staining systems market.

Developed by renowned biologist Hans Christian Gram in the 1800s, the gram staining system has gained popularity since its invention and is now one of the vital staining techniques used in microbiology to identify under the microscope. Gram staining systems have varied advantages over the conventional manual staining procedure, thus bringing growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market. The ubiquitous application of gram staining systems across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others may bring considerable growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market.

This report on the gram staining systems market conducts thorough research on various parameters for analyzing the ideal growth generating factors. This aspect proves to be of great help to the market stakeholder and helps them to design their business strategies accordingly. This report also covers the rapidly changing gram staining systems market scenario. The report also sheds light on the effects of COVID-19 on the gram staining systems market through the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Gram Staining Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The gram staining systems market is moderately fragmented with a dominance of a few major players. The players are consistently involved in the development and creation of new manufacturing facilities to increase their production rate. Players are also actively engrossed in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships for strengthening their position in the market. All these factors bring great growth prospects for the gram staining systems market.

Manufacturers are introducing technologies like individual slide staining and barcode slides and reagents to assure the right test for the right patient. This aspect may bring great growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market. Some prominent participants in the gram staining systems market are Lorne Laboratories Ltd., bioMerieux SA, ELITechGroup, Hardy Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Labema Oy.

Gram Staining Systems Market: Key Trends

The gram staining systems market will gain great growth opportunities on the back of the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for diagnostics to quickly treat an individual with the required treatment. This factor will help in reducing the large-scale deaths that occurred due to infectious diseases across the globe. The gram staining technique has recently been used as a helping hand in identifying novel antibiotics. Teixobactin, an antibiotic released in 2015 was identified through the gram staining technique. In addition, benefits like easy user interface and enhanced traceability characteristics are expected to bring great growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market.

Gram Staining Systems Market: Geographical Landscape

The gram staining systems market is geographically segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute largely in terms of regional growth to the gram staining systems market across the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. A well-established health infrastructure with a touch of beneficial government initiatives and increased funding will bring enormous growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market.

Europe may also bring great growth opportunities for the gram staining systems market as the funding initiatives by the EU for research activities are on a constant rise. Furthermore, the prevalence of infectious diseases is also increasing. Asia Pacific is an emerging key region for the growth of the gram staining systems market due to the increasing research activities and development of diagnostic facilities across the region.

