Glycol Etherse Market: Global Analysis of Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Established Markets 2020-2027| Business Competitors- Dow; BASF SE; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Shell group of companies

Glycol Etherse Market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Global Glycol Etherse Industry research report.

Glycol ethers market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 7.90 million by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Glycol ethers market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products.

Glycol ether is a category of solvents which are based on ethylene glycol or propylene glycol alkyl ethers along with the favourable solvent properties of lower molecular weight ethers and alcohols, has a higher boiling point. In solvents and as an ingredient in cleaning compounds, liquid soaps, and cosmetics, glycol ether is used.

The growing use of the product in paints and coatings industry, massive utilization of glycol ethers for reducing the viscosity of paints to improve its flow while eliminating brush marks, increasing inclination towards sun protection products among the consumers, rising trends towards biodegradable products, increasing focus on ecological construction and rising paints and coating industries are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the glycol ethers market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, adoption of regulatory policies favouring the use of environment-friendly coating in the architectural and industrial sectors which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the glycol ethers market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing regulations of REACH and EPA regarding the product usage along with emergence of new products, such as cellulosic ethanol, to use as a solvent for cleaning agents which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the glycol ethers in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Stringent research process and clinical trials for personal use applications which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

The Glycol Ethers Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Glycol Ethers Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Glycol Ethers Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Glycol Ethers Market Are:

The major players covered in the glycol ethers market report are Dow; BASF SE; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Shell group of companies; Eastman Chemical Company; Sasol Limited; HANNONG CHEMICALS INC.; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS; India Glycols; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Merck KGaA; Biesterfeld AG; JIANGSU RUIJIA CHEMISTRY CO., LTD.; SABIC; FBC Chemical; KH Neochem Co., Ltd.; NIPPON NYUKAZAI CO., LTD.; Oxiteno; Recochem Corporation.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the glycol ethers market due to the growing consumer consciousness towards high quality, nontoxic, and biodegradable cosmetics along with changing consumer perceptions and rising consumer consciousness in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing number of construction as well as renovation activities along with increasing government initiatives in construction residences, schools, universities and others in the region.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

1. The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027.

2. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Glycol Ethers’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Glycol Ethers’ market supply and demand.

3. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Glycol Ethers’ Market most.

4. The data analysis present in the Glycol Ethers’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

5. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Glycol Ethers’ Market business.

Global Glycol Ethers Market Scope and Market Size

Glycol ethers market is segmented on the basis of type, end user industry, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the glycol ethers market is segmented into E-series, and P-series. E-series have been further segmented into methyl glycol ether, ethyl glycol ether, and butyl glycol ether. P-series have been further segmented into propylene glycol monomethyl ether (PM), dipropylene glycol monomethyl ether (DPM), tripropylene glycol monomethyl ether (TPM), and other propylene glycol ethers.

• Based on end user industry, the glycol ethers market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, adhesives, and other end-user industries.

• Glycol ethers market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for glycol ethers market includes solvent, anti-icing agent, hydraulic and brake fluid, and chemical intermediate.

Based on regions, the Glycol Ethers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Glycol Ethers Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Glycol Ethers Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Glycol Ethers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Glycol Ethers Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Glycol Ethers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Glycol Ethers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Glycol Ethers Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

