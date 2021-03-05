Global Women’s Health Market Analysis Key Companies Profile, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Women’s Health Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Global Women’s Health Market report brings together a meticulous study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the industry. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The credible report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to make available accurate information to the end users.

Global women’s health market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased concerns by the governments of various regions to promote better healthcare services for women amid increasing prevalence of women-centric diseases like breast cancer, menopause and others.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global women’s health market are Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Theramex, Agile Therapeutics, Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ferring B.V., Abbott, Enteris BioPharma, Evestra, Inc., Gedeon Richter, HRA Pharma, JDS Therapeutics, LLC, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Radius Health, Inc., TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Bausch Health, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Veru Inc., BD and AbbVie Inc. among others.

Global Women’s Health Market By Product Type (Devices, Drugs, Pharmaceutical Pipeline), Treatment Type (Hormonal Treatment, Non-Hormonal Treatment, Surgeries), Diagnosis (Bone Densitometry, Diagnostic Imaging Tests, Biopsies, Ovulation Testing, Others), Disease Indication (Cancer, Reproductive Health, Hypothyroidism, Post-Menopausal Syndrome, Urological Disorders, Others), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Gynecology Centers, Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Women’s Health Market

Women’s health includes all of the therapeutics, drugs, surgical offerings precautionary measures for the various disorders associated with the women population. These disorders vary from nutrition, oncology, reproductive, menopause, urological as well as other healthcare applications. Women’s health is focused on providing better management of diseases and improving the overall health of women population.

Competitive Analysis:

Global women’s health market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of women’s health market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of preventing women related health disorders by the population and authorities is expected to promote the market value

Rise in the levels of research & development initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers in providing better healthcare services for women is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Lack of qualitative healthcare services for women from the under-developed regions of the world is expected to provide better areas for growth of the market value

Changes in the lifestyle of individuals coupled with bad nutritional intake are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Expiration of certain patents of pharmaceuticals is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the clinical services is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Certain side-effects associated with the usage of these drugs is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Women’s Health Market

By Product Type

Devices Intra Uterine Devices Vaginal Rings Implants Female Condoms

Drugs Menopause Drugs Menopausal Hot Flashes Drugs

Pharmaceutical Pipeline

By Treatment Type

Hormonal Treatment Estrogen Therapy Progestin Therapy Combination Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Others

Non-Hormonal Treatment Targeted Therapy Drugs Antibiotics Bisphosphonates Others

Surgeries

By Diagnosis

Bone Densitometry

Diagnostic Imaging Tests

Biopsies

Ovulation Testing

Others

By Disease Indication

Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer

Reproductive Health Infertility Endometriosis Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Contraceptives

Hypothyroidism

Post-Menopausal Syndrome Osteoporosis Menopause

Urological Disorders Urinary Incontinence Uterine Fibroid Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Gynecology Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had agreed with ALLERGAN to acquire the assets available with ALLERGAN for approximately USD 63 billion. This acquisition is a strategic step for the organizations as the combined capabilities will provide vast areas of applications for the pharmaceuticals organizations as well as driving the innovations in the applicable market. This acquisition will also provide cash injection into the operations which will provide more areas for revenue generation.

In February 2018, CVC VI announced that they had formulated a new company known as Theramex that will deal with providing products, therapeutics to the women population for treatment of contraceptives, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. The company will be situated in London, England. The operational offerings available at the company’s disposal include assets acquired after the acquisition of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s women health offerings.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global women’s health market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

