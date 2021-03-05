Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-Hyland Software, Inc, Agfa-Gevaert Group., BridgeHead Software Ltd

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

By employing most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, Vendor Neutral Archive market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very important for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating Vendor Neutral Archive market research report.

The major players covered in the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market report are

Hyland Software, Inc,

Agfa-Gevaert Group.,

BridgeHead Software Ltd,

Philips Healthcare Information Solutions,

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation,

Dell Inc,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Mach7 Technologies Ltd,

Novarad,

IBM Watson Health,

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Scope and Market Size

By Delivery Mode

(On-Premise (On-Site) VNA, Hybrid VNA, Fully Cloud-Hosted VNA),

Procurement Mode

(Departmental VNA, Multi-Departmental VNA, Multi-Site VNA),

Imaging Modality

(Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Digital Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, Other Imaging Modalities),

Usage Model

(Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites),

Player Type

(PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Insights of Vendor Neutral Archive Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Vendor Neutral Archive across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Vendor Neutral Archive Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key points in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Vendor Neutral Archive market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

