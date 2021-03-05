Global Trail Camera Market 2021 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027

According to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research , titled ‘Trail Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,’ the global trail camera market is expected to reach value of US$ 121.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific held the maximum share of the global market in 2018.

Security trail cameras are designed to protect and secure premises. These cameras are designed for outdoor as well as indoor installation. Furthermore, with the rapidly increasing number of incidences of theft and vandalism across the globe, has further positively influence the rate of adoption of security trail cameras has increased. With the advancing technology, security trail cameras are capable of taking still photos and videos and also capture capturing audios to accompany the video. Moreover, these cameras are capable of capturing photos in complete darkness, without any visible flash. Features of security trail cameras, such as no glow, motion sensors, and ability to connect to wireless networks, make them suitable for use in security applications.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63405

However, costs of trail cameras are higher as compared to other cameras. Their prices range from US$ 50 per unit to more than US$ 1000 per unit. Furthermore, typical mid-range trail cameras, which are suitable for use in scientific monitoring, cost around US$ 300 to US$ 500. These cameras typically have better detection circuitry, increased reliability, and more customizable settings. High-end trail cameras cost around US$ 500 to US$ 1000 and they may comprise various video modes with higher trigger speed. They have the capability to send images over wireless networks or mobile phones. Moreover, more customized trail cameras with highest-quality images cost a few thousand dollars more.

Among products, the 8–12 MP segment held the leading share of the global trail camera market in 2018. The 8–12 MP trail cameras are capable of recording high-resolution still images, tip-lapse HD videos, and photos with audio. Furthermore, these digital-scouting cameras has have 80 -foot feet range for capturing wildlife activities in daytime and through the night time as well. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Among applications, the security camera segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2027. Use of trail cameras as cameras for indoor security and outdoor security is projected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various features of trail cameras including high motion sensor range offered by these cameras. Also, trail cameras use infrared flash for capturing videos and photos in low or no light.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=63405

Asia Pacific accounted for 32.2% share of the global trail camera market in 2018 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. These cameras are increasingly being utilized as a tool by landowners and land managers for managing their premises. The forest area in China accounts for 5% of the world’s total forest area and it is ranked the fifth in the world. It accounts for 3% of the world’s total forest area, in terms of forest stock volume.

The global trail camera market is characterized by the large number of local and regional players and intense competition among them. Some of the key participants in the global trail camera market are Vista Outdoor, GSM Outdoors, LLC, Plano Synergy Holdings Inc., EBSCO Industries, Inc., RECONYX, Cuddeback, Covert Scouting Cameras, Spypoint (GG Telecom), Boly Inc., and Browning Trail Cameras.

The global trail camera market has been segmented as follows:Global Trail Camera Market, by Product

<8 MP

8–12 MP

>12 MP

Global Trail Camera Market, by Application

Hunting

Animal/Event Observation

Security Camera

Others

Global Trail Camera Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=63405

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/