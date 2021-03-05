Global Tonometers Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like TOPCON CORPORATION; OCULUS, Inc.; Keeler Ltd; Icare Finland Oy; AMTEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc

Tonometers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 0.557 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of tonometers which will further boost various opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the tonometers market report are TOPCON CORPORATION; OCULUS, Inc.; Keeler Ltd; Icare Finland Oy; AMTEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc.; Rexxam Co., Ltd.; HAAG-STREIT GROUP; Accutome Inc; Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.; Huvitz Corp.; Kowa American Corporation; TomeyUSA; 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd.; Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems; Metall Zug AG; Revenio Group Oyj; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Tonometers Market Scope and Market Size

Tonometers market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, modality and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, tonometers market is segmented into applanation tonometers, pascal dynamic contour tonometers, rebound tonometers, and indentation tonometers. Applanation tonometers have been further segmented into contact type, and noncontact type. Contact type has been further sub segmented into goldmann applanation tonometer, perkins tonometer, tonopen, pneumotonometer, and mackay-marg tonometer. Noncontact type has been further sub segmented into grolman tonometer or air-puff tonometer, and ocular response analyzer. Indentation tonometers have been further segmented into schiotz, electrical, mercurial, and scleral tonometers.

On the basis of technology, tonometers market is segmented into probe based, electronic, and pneumatic tonometer.

Based on modality, tonometers market is segmented into stand-alone, and handheld.

Tonometers market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers or clinics, and others.

North America dominates the tonometers market due to the surging levels of investment for the growth of the healthcare industry along with development of new technologies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising number of population suffering from diabetes.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Tonometers Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Tonometers Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Tonometers Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major Insights of the Report

