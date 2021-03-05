Global Riflescope Market 2021 – Industry Trends, Application, Business Growth, Size, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Riflescope is usually equipped on the top of the rifle and is used to improve the aim or target by magnifying it. They are usually used in hunting and shooting activities. They are used in all types of activities that require exact aiming. They also increase safety as one can see the clear view of the object from long distance. Increasing hunting and shooting activity is the major factor fuelling the market.

Global Riflescope Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the riflescope in shooting and hunting is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of riflescope by hunters is driving the growth of this market.

Availability of new and advanced types of riflescope is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Prohibition on hunting is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

High prices of the riflescope is the another factor restraining the market growth.

Segmentation : Global Riflescope Market

By Sight Type

Telescopic

Reflex

By Technology

Electro Optic

Thermal Imaging/Infrared

Laser

By Application

Hunting

Armed Forces

Shooting Sports

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in riflescope market are Bushnell, LEUPOLD & STEVENS, INC., Burris Company, Nikon Corporation, Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Walther Arms, INC, Hawke, Nightforce Optics, Inc., HENSOLDT, Vortex Optics, Barska, Aimpoint, Leapers, Inc., VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC, SWAROVSKI OPTIK, Weaver, Meopta – optika, s.r.o. and Meopta U.S.A., Inc, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Safran, Oshkosh Corporation, Navistar, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, German Precision Optics announced the launch of their Passion 4X premium riflescope series which has three models- 6-24×50, 3-12x56I or 3-12×56. These scopes have double HD glass and also have bright lens coatings. These new scopes have features like dust and water resistance and have nitrogen filled body. These are very useful for the long range shooting.

In July 2015, Swarovski announced the launch of their new X5 Long-Range Riflescope which is designed with long range shooting feature. For more clear view this riflescope is equipped with optical lens and is made with stainless steel so that it can be used even in harsh environment. They are specially designed so that they can meet the needs and requirement of their customers.

Competitive Analysis

Riflescope market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Riflescope market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Riflescope Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Riflescope market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Riflescope market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Riflescope market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

