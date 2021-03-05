Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Focus on Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Challenges and Growth Factors 2027 – Delta-Energy Group, LLC, Pyrolyx, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Klean Carbon (As a subsidiary of Klean Industries Inc.)

Market Overview

Recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 221,542.08 thousand by 2028.

Recovered carbon black is manufactured by the thermal catalytic decomposition process which is called as pyrolysis; in which old tire rubber is recycled to produce recovered carbon black which is further used for the production of the new tires and rubber products. In the pyrolysis process different material are also yields such as oil and steel which are further utilized across construction, automotive and industrial applications.

The recover carbon black material has the equal properties as of commercial carbon grade which are used in the manufacturing of tier in the automotive industry. Recover carbon black helps in the reduction of the emission of the CO2 in the environment due to which government and higher authorities are taking the steps to use of more recovered carbon to make the climate stability.

The major restraint which are impacting the market negatively are growing consumption of virgin carbon black as due to increasing demand of the tires products in automotive with the high quality grade increases the demand for virgin carbon black in the market. High R&D and capital cost is incurred to achieve commercially sustainable production volume of the recovered carbon black (rCB) due to which manufactures are not able to enter into the market which restrain the market growth.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the report are Delta-Energy Group, LLC, Pyrolyx, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Klean Carbon (As a subsidiary of Klean Industries Inc.), Reoil Sp. z o.o., Bolder Industries, Dron Industries, SR2O Holdings, LLC, Ampacet Corporation, Carbon Recovery GmbH, Berra Sp. z o.o., Polimix, New Energy Kft., ALPHA RECYCLAGE FRANCHE COMTE, Strebl Green Carbon Pte Ltd., Pyrum Innovations AG, Avient Corporation, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Waverly Carbon Ltd and Contec Sp z o.o. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Avient Corporation has decided to launch the new product named OnColor RC Environmental Black. Derived from end-of-life tires. The product used in the production of the automotive products. This development has helped the company to increase the revenue of the company.

In November 2019, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB has decided to enter into the agreement with Michelin. The company is engaged in the production of the tier products. This development would help the company to increase the revenue in near future.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for recovered carbon black (rCB) through expanded range of size.

Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Scope and Market Size

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on type, grade, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is segmented into primary carbon black and inorganic ash. In 2021, primary carbon black segment is dominating the market globally as this type plays a major role in elastomers, plastics, paints and inks as a reinforcing agent, a black pigment in the material which increases its demand globally.

On the basis of grade, global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is segmented into commodity and specialty. In 2021, commodity segment is dominating globally as the grade can easily use in the manufacturing of the rubber products and also increases the strength of the rubber and tires products which are increasing its demand in the global market.

On the basis of application, the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks, coatings and others. In 2021, the tire segment is dominating the market globally as due to the growth in the automotive industry the demand for the tires increases globally.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation, industrial, printing & packaging, building & construction and others. In 2021, the transportation segment is dominating the market globally as people likely to explore the different pace in the different world with different more of transportation.

Based on regions, the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

