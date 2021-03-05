Global Phenolic Panel Market – Offers Lucrative Opportunities to the Overall Industry in Various Region Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Kingspan Group, Wilsonart LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fiberesin Industries Inc

Phenolic Panel Market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Global Phenolic Panel Industry research report.

Market Overview

Phenolic panel market will reach at an estimated value of USD 1.93 billion and grow at a rate of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising superior fire-resistant properties of phenolic panel is a vital factor driving the growth of phenolic panel market.

Phenolic panel is defined as an architectural product which has been gaining popularity with contractors and end clients due to their versatile usage. They are basically made of cellulose and resins fibers, creating a unique composite building material with distinct properties and advantages. The phenolic panels are extensively used in the construction industry with the rising demand for such products from the construction industry.

Rising need for quality products in the construction industry is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising investment in infrastructure development, rising benefits of phenolic panels over plastic laminate panels, such as impenetrable core and factory lamination, they are stronger and a moisture-resistant substitute to plastic laminates, which in turn increases the demand for the product and rising demand for high performance, fire & moisture resistant and durable panels in many end-user industries are the major factors among others driving the phenolic panel market. Moreover, rising construction spending, rising research and development activities in the market and rising modernization in the machinery used will further create new opportunities for the phenolic panel market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, rising prices of phenolic panels and continuous decline in the economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while lack of awareness about phenolic panels among end users will further challenge the growth of phenolic panel market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the phenolic panel market report are Kingspan Group, Wilsonart LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fiberesin Industries Inc, Broadview Holding B.V., FunderMax, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Werzalit of America, ASI Group Ltd, General Partitions Mfg. Corp. and Trespa among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific leads the Phenolic Panel market because of the increasing population, rapid industrialization, growing awareness regarding water and wastewater treatment and rapid shift from chemical water treatment to physical water treatment within this particular region. Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the largest consumer of the Phenolic Panel.

Global Phenolic Panel Market Scope and Market Size

Phenolic panel market is segmented on the basis of type, class, applications and end-user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the phenolic panel market is segmented into sandwich and plain.

On the basis of class, the phenolic panel market is segmented into class A, class B and others.

Based on application, the phenolic panel market is segmented into interior, exterior, furniture, air conditioning duct panel and others.

The phenolic panel market is also segmented on the basis of end-user industry into construction, marine, transportation, aerospace and defense and others.

Based on regions, the Phenolic Panel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phenolic Panel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Phenolic Panel Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Phenolic Panel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Phenolic Panel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Phenolic Panel Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

