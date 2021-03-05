Global Paper Products Market – Offers Lucrative Opportunities to the Overall Industry in Various Region Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Samson Paper Holdings Limited, Georgia-Pacific

Paper Products Market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Global Paper Products Industry research report. Market Insights

Paper products market size is valued at USD 310.25 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a rate of 1.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on paper products market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The paper products market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the forecast period which is attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for paper packaging in the FMCG, pharmaceutical, and hospitality industries. Also the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of using plastic packaging which is boosting scope for paper products application and is acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The major factors accountable for the growth of paper products market are the increasing hospitality and tourism industry, rapid urbanization, growing preference for ready-to-eat foods and requirement of better-quality packaging, growing usage of tissue paper in restrooms and dining areas associated with increasing hygiene concerns amongst consumers. Beside this, the increasing numbers of installations of new equipment by key manufacturers as well as the better standard of living and health awareness are acting as major growth drivers for the paper products market. The rapidly increasing urban population coupled with an increasing manufacturing sector is also helping the market to grow.

On the other hand, the reason paper products has become such a popular material is that the growing awareness about environmental issues like biodegradability, global warming, and health problems created by plastic packaging materials which is highly supporting the growth of the paper products market. Furthermore, various market players are investing in R&D to manufacture products particular to household products coupled with the rapid rise in the customer awareness in context to the hygiene and spread of infectious diseases which will further offer a variety of growth opportunities for the paper products market.

One of the major obstructions to the growth of the paper products market is the fluctuations in the raw material prices and economic slowdown across various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, whereas the changing preference for off-premises consumption of food on account of busy schedules will accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Market Players Covered in the Paper Products Market Are:

The major players covered in the paper products market report are KCWW, Procter & Gamble, Samson Paper Holdings Limited, Georgia-Pacific, KP Tissue inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Shanying International Holding Co., Ltd., Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd, Cascades inc., International Paper, Oji Paper Co., Ltd, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, JK Paper, CENTURY PULP AND PAPER, Sappi, Irving Consumer Products Limited, ST Tissue LLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation and First Quality Enterprises, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific leads the paper products market owing to the growing industrialization, rising disposable income levels in emerging countries such as India and South Korea within this particular region.

Global Paper Products Market Scope and Market Size

Paper products market is segmented on the basis of type, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the paper products market is segmented into converted paper product, unfinished paper and pulp mills.

• The product segment for paper products market is segmented into coated stocks paper and uncoated stocks paper.

• On the basis of application, the paper products market is segmented into graphic paper, sanitary and household, packaging paper, office and school supplies and others.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

