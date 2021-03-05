Global Orphan Drug Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2026|| Top Competitors-Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.
Segmentation:Global Orphan Drug Market
By Disease Type(Oncology disease, Metabolic Disease, Hepatology, Immunology, Infection, Neurology and Others),
Drug Type
(Biological, Non-Biological, and Others),
Indication Type
(Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Others),
Drug class
(Lenalidomide, Rituximab, Glatiramer Acetate, Nivolumab, Interferon Beta-1a, Ibrutinib, Cinacalcet Hydrochloride, Imatinib Mesylate, Bortezomib, Sodium Oxybate and Others),
Therapy Type
(Medication, Surgery and Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Intravenous and Others),
End- users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Insights in the report
- Profiles of key players and brands
- To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application.
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Orphan Drug market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Orphan Drug market
Report Insights
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
- Strategic proposals for the new participants
- Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
