Global Orphan Drug Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2026|| Top Competitors-Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA

Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd received the FDA approval for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) injection, an Orphan Drug, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides or Sezary syndrome which are the types of non-Hodgkin lymphomaIn August 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received FDA approval for Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection for the treatment to hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack in patients 12 years of age and olderIn June, 2018, Ascendis Pharma A/S received the FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TransCon PTH for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is a long acting parathyroid hormone replacement therapy which helps in restoring the activity of parathyroid hormone

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Orphan Drug market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Orphan Drug market