Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE

The market for monochloroacetic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the agrochemicals and personal care industry. On the flipside, hazardous effects of monochloroacetic acid is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Increasing Demand from Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Industry

– Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is used to make surfactants, particularly mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. Heating MCA with sodium or potassium hydrogen sulphide produces thioglycolic acid. Thioglycolic acid and its derivatives are used in the production of hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks.

– Additionally, rising disposable income, rising awareness of beauty products, changes in consumption patterns, impact of globalization on lifestyles, and changing retail landscape in the developing countries (such as India, Thailand, Vietnam) are likely to boost the demand for personal care products in the coming years. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for MCA from the personal care sector of the region.

– MCA is also required in the pharmaceuticals sector for the production of ibuprofen/brufen, dichlophenac sodium, caffeine, vitamins (e.g. vitamin B), glycine, N-(P-hydroxyphenyl)-glycine (METOL), and maleanates.

Competitive Landscape

The monochloroacetic acid market is partially fragmented with no single player accounting for a significant share of the market. Some of these major players include Nouryon, Merck KGaA, Alfa Aesar, PCC Group, and TerraTech.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

