Global Microbiome Sequencing Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2026|| Top Competitors-Oxford Nanopore Technologies; BaseClear B.V.; BGI; BioMathematica; Charles River
Global microbiome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3455.33 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbiome sequencing market are BIOLOG; Cosmosid Inc; Illumina, Inc.; Metabiomics Corp.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; BaseClear B.V.; BGI; BioMathematica; Charles River; CoreBiome, Inc.; Clinical-Microbiomics A/S; Diversigen; Eurofins Scientific; LABCYTE INC.; Leucine Rich Bio Pvt Ltd.; Microbiome Insights; MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Molzym GmbH & Co. KG; Norgen Biotek Corp.; Phase Genomics Inc.; QIAGEN; Resphera Biosciences, LLC; Shoreline Biome; StarSEQ GmbH; Viome, Inc.; Zymo Research among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing adoption of genomic research methods along with widening areas of application for microbiome sequencing technology is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing demands for next-generation sequencing services will also propel the growth of the market
- Decreasing costs associated with NGS technology giving rise to a greater adoption rate also acts as a market driver
- Increasing investment expenditure being incurred on advancing and utilization of microbiome research will boost this market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of technically proficient individuals is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the legal and ethical issues in concerns to genome sequencing methods; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, LOOP GENOMICS announced the launch of new kits aimed at enhancing the ultra-high resolution microbiome sequencing solutions for researchers. The kits are provided in combination with Illumina’s instruments which can reduce the overall costs of researches and provide valuable insights with high accuracy
- In January 2019, OraSure Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire two separate organizations to enhance their growth strategies and align their business strategies to meet the growing consumer demands for microbiome services, as well as enhancing the expertise of non-invasive sampling collection
Segmentation: Global Microbiome Sequencing Market
By Sequencing Technology
- Sanger Sequencing
- High-Throughput Sequencing
- Third-Generation Sequencing
- Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)
- Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)
- Shotgun Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Targeted Gene Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- Others
By Component
- Reagents & Kits
- Instruments
By Targeted Disease
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- CNS Diseases
- Oncology
- Others
By Application
- Drug & Biomarker Discovery
- Genetic Screening
- Disease Diagnosis Research
- Therapeutic
- Personalized Medicine
- Others
By Research Type
- Outsourced
- In-House
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Academic Centers & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others
- Nutritional
By Laboratory Type
- Dry Lab
- Wet Lab
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
