Global Medical Transcription Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-nThrive, Inc., MTBC, Inc., Medi-Script Plus, TransTech Medical Solutions LLC

Medical transcription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical transcription market report are Acusis LLC, Transcend Services, Nuance Communications, Inc., MModal LLC, iMedX, Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, nThrive, Inc., MTBC, Inc., Medi-Script Plus, TransTech Medical Solutions LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America is expected to offer lucrative market growth in terms of volume and revenue due to the strong healthcare IT infrastructure and market players penetration in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2027.

Segmentation:Global Medical Transcription Market

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type, technology, mode of procurement and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type into history and physical report, discharge summary, operative note or report, consultation report, pathology report, radiology report, and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of technology into electronic medical records/electronic health record (EMR/EHR), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), radiology information system (RIS), speech recognition technology (SRT), and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of mode of procurement into outsourcing, offshoring, and both.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, academic medical centers, and others.

Insights of Medical Transcription Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Medical Transcription across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

