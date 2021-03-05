Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD, Analogic Corporation, ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Medical image analysis software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,644.66 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.10% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical image analysis software market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD, Analogic Corporation, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, MIM Software Inc., OSPLabs, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, INFINITT North America Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Bruker, 3M, IBM Corporatio and Carestream Health, among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Scope and Market Size

Medical image analysis software market is segmented on the basis of type, image type, modality, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into integrated software and standalone software.

On the basis of image type, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into 2d imaging, 3d imaging and 4d imaging.

On the basis of modality, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging and combined modalities. Tomography is further segmented into computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). Computed tomography (CT) is further sub-segmented into high-end slice CT, mid-end slice CT and low-end slice CT. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is further sub-segmented into closed MRI systems and open MRI systems.

Based on application, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into cardiology applications, orthopedics, oncology applications, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography applications, dental applications, respiratory applications, urology and nephrology.

The end user segment of medical image analysis software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers.

North America region leads the medical image analysis software market owing to the growing geriatric population, growing incidence or prevalence of various diseases, the large number of imaging centers within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the strong presence of unmet clinical needs within this particular region.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Medical Image Analysis Software market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Medical Image Analysis Software Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Image Analysis Software Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Image Analysis Software market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

