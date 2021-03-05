Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

COVID-19 Impact on Chatbots

The biggest problem facing by the government of all the countries is the lack of an effective system for identifying unknown infected cases and estimating the likelihood of COVID-19 virus infection. In response to this problem, the research proposes a new groundbreaking approach to reducing major difficulties in the spread and infection of coronavirus (COVID-19).INITIATIVES OF GOVERNMENT TOWARDS COVID-19 In April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had launched a Facebook Messenger for healthcare care sector. This messenger can be accessed in various languages such as English, French, Spanish and many others.

In March 2020, CDC had launched COVID-19 assessment bot. This bot is used to send alert in the mobile if any nearby person has symptoms of COVID-19. Owing to this factor, it results in minimizing the risk factor of COVID-19 spread.

In March 2020, the government had launched WhatsApp coronavirus chatbot. The role of this chatbot is to spread the awareness among communities about COVID-19. Europe dominates the healthcare chatbots market due to rising number collaborations between key industry players and healthcare providers for the implementation of healthcare chatbots in various countries, growing awareness and benefits of healthcare chatbots and increase in patient waiting time and lack of efficient patient engagement in this region.