Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Analysis Key Companies Profile, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast 2027

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market By Product (On-Premise Solutions, Cloud Based Solutions and Web Based Solutions), Approach (Clinician Reported Outcome Assessment (CLINRO), Patient Reported Outcome Assessment (PRO), Observer Reported Outcome Assessment (OBSRO) and Performance Outcome Assessment (PERFO)), End User (Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions), Platform (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories, Consulting Service Companies, Research and Academia and Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027. Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for higher efficiency in data capturing in clinical trials is a driving factor for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Share Analysis

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product approvals, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market.

The major players covered in the report are Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, ArisGlobal LLC, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., YPrime, LLC, Clinical Ink, WIRB-Copernicus Group, Kayentis among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market.

For instance,

In February 2020, Oracle expanded its cloud system in five regions, i.e., Australia (Melbourne), Japan (Osaka), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), The Netherlands (Amsterdam) and Canada (Montreal) in February, 2020. The market expansion is expected to play an important role in increased consumer awareness towards its cloud based applications.

In January 2020, ArisGlobal entered into a partnership with Soterius, Inc., to enhance the product portfolio by addition of LifeSphere Medical Information and LifeSphere MultiVigilance to their technology stack oriented towards service.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) with enhanced features and ease of operations.

The rising need for efficiency of clinical trials coupled with increasing demand for integrated and automated workflows is driving the market for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA). The solutions play a pivotal role in increasing the quality of study data and also help in meeting regulatory requirements.

This electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Scope and Market Size

Global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, approach, end user and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud based solutions and web based solutions. On-premise solutions segment is dominating the market being the most preferred mode of deployment in the healthcare industry due to the flexibility of data storage.

On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO), patient reported outcome assessment (PRO), observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO) and performance outcome assessment (PERFO). Clinician reported outcome assessment dominates the market globally as they are responsible for measuring health status of patients and define end points for the clinical study.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centres and research laboratories and academic institutions. Commercial service providers segment is dominating the market globally as more and more clinical trial sponsors are outsourcing their clinical trails to specialized service providers so that the can focus on other aspects of business.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories, consulting service companies, research and academia and others. Contract research organizations segment is dominating in the market globally as these organizations work on a contract basis for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to provide research services.

Increasing Research Activities and Acceptance of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) by the Clinical Research Professionals

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

