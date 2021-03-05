Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Players Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Eating Disorders Market Research report comprises of a brief summary on the trends and tendency that may help the key market players functioning in the industry to understand the market and strategize for his or her Organisation expansion for this reason. This statistical surveying report examines the entire market size, market share, key segments, growth, key drivers, CAGR, historic data, present market trends And End User Demand, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry.

According to Data Bridge Market Research eating disorder market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as rising biological factors, such as changes in brain chemicals and increased social, emotional or psychological stress which decreases the self-esteem, perfectionism, driving the market swiftly. Moreover, rising prevalence of eating disorder and sleep deprivation especially in adults and increased female adult population, will further create new opportunities for eating disorder market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Global Eating Disorder Market Scope and Market Size

The eating disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the eating disorder market is segmented into anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, pica, rumination disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, purging disorder, night eating syndrome and others

On the basis of treatment, the eating disorder market is segmented into medications, therapies and others. Treatment by medication further divided into antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and others. Therapies further divided into cognitive behavioural therapy, family-based therapy and other

On the basis of patients, the market is segmented into inpatients and outpatients

Route of administration segment of eating disorder market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others

On the basis of end-users, the eating disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, eating disorder market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

On geographically estimation North America dominates the market share due to increased investment by pharmaceutical industries for the advancement in the treatment and favourable reimbursement scenario. Europe holds second largest market for eating disorder due to advancement in technology and higher health care spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the eating disorder market due to increased rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region

