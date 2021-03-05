Global Diagnostic Tests Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc

Diagnostic tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 110.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the diagnostic tests market report are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Biomedomics Inc, Hemosure, Inc., HUMASIS, Immunostics Inc., Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Portea Medical, LifeSign LLC, Medixbiochemica, NanoEnTek Inc., Quidel Corporation, Rtalabs, SA Scientific, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Biohit Oyj, Microgen, Nova Biomedical and STRECK, INC., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation:Global Diagnostic Tests Market

Diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of test type, product and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.On the basis of test type, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into complete blood count, hgb/hct, basic metabolic panel, bun creatinine tests, electrolytes testing, HbA1c tests, comprehensive metabolic panel, liver panel, renal panel, and lipid panel.

On the basis of end user, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into hospital laboratory, diagnostic laboratory, point-of-care testing, others.

On the basis of product, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into instruments, and reagents.

The North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing awareness among the population by the initiatives taken by the government and other authorities. The U.S. is dominating in the North America market with increasing number of diagnostic test centers and hospitals which has increased demand of diagnostic tests in the market.

Global Diagnostic Tests Market Developments

In April 2020, Leica Microsystems, a subsidiary of Danaher announced the launch of flagship platform for its new confocal microscopy which is known as STELLARIS. This platform allows to view the three dimensional view of the tissues and living cells.

In March 2020, Siemens Healthcare GmbH officially announced the launch of RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer; this expanded the product portfolio of the company and is also used in COVID-19 efforts. This is helping in generating more revenue from the line.