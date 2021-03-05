Global Covid-19 Impact on Pipe Relining Market to 2027 – Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Pipe Restoration Solutions

The pipe relining market was valued at US$ 7,789.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 11,084.5 Mn by 2027.

Through continuous advancement of technology resulting in the development of superior equipment and technology-driven solutions has facilitated in enabling improved pipeline repair as well as maintenance related services. Which, in turn, is boosting the pipe relining market. Among these, the cured-in-place pipe relining (CIPP) based solution type remains extensively accessible over conventional pipeline repair process as it offers evolutionary advantages in terms of costs, efforts, and efficiency of pipeline repair when compared with traditional methods that involved digging the damaged pipes. Furthermore, other solution types such as pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating also have witnessed their adoption across different industry verticals over the years. Thereby, propelling the growth of pipe relining market. Furthermore, presently a substantial number of companies operate in the global pipe relining market with a notable number of companies with a regional focus. However, a selected number of companies such as Roto-Rooter Group, Inc., Nu Flow Corporate, and Aegion Corporation among selected few others have a prominent global presence with strong regional presence and market competencies.

Major Players in the market are: Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Pipe Restoration Solutions, Roto-Rooter, RPB Inc, SilverLining Holding Corporation

Global Pipe Relining Market: Applications and Types

Pipe Relining Market – By Solution Type

Cured-in-place

Pull-in-place

Pipe Bursting

Internal Pipe Coating

Pipe Relining Market – By End-User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Municipal

Others

