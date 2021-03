Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||Players-Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cord stem cell banking market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife, Cells4Life Group LLP, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Lifecell, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program, Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. , ACROBiosystems., Americord Registry LLC., New York Blood Center, Maze Cord Blood, GoodCell., AABB, Stem Cell Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood

Increased acceptance of stem cell therapeutics

New applications of stem cells in disease treatment

Market Restraint

High operating cost of stem cell therapeutics

Lack of awareness in many developing economies

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ‘Life Cell’ India’s leading provider of preventive healthcare services launched new television commercial to aware the people about cord stem cells banking. This commercial will help the company to catch better market in India

In June 2018, Cells4life UK’s leading blood cord bank launched new technology called as Toticyte. It enables to take as little as 10mls from the residual blood left in the placenta after delayed and optimal cord clamping. It delivers 3 times more stem cells comparing over any other method

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Cord Stem Cell Banking market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Cord Stem Cell Banking Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cord Stem Cell Banking Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cord Stem Cell Banking market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Segmentation: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

By Storage Type

Public

Private storage

By Product Type

Cord Blood

Cord Blood & Cord Tissue

By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

By Indication

Cerebral palsy

Thalassemia

Autism

Type 1 Diabetes

Anemia

Leukemia

Others

By Source

Umbilical Cord Blood

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood Stem

Menstrual Blood

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

