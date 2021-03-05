Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-Dexcom, Inc.; A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l; Insulet Corporation; GlySens Incorporated; Senseonics

Continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1768.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for continuous glucose monitoring is raising due to increment in the aged population. This dimensional uplift of the market is boosted by technological innovations for enhancing the continuous glucose monitoring methods and cures. These developments thoroughly backed by the emerging healthcare IT ventures and government initiatives led to adoption of minimally invasive technique will help the market to grow during anticipated time of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are Abbott; Integrity Applications; OrSense – non-invasive technologies; Medtronic; IQVIA; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l; Insulet Corporation; GlySens Incorporated; Senseonics, Incorporated; Animas LLC; Zhejiang POCTech Co.,Ltd.; Terumo Corporation; among other players domestic and global.

Continuous glucose monitoring Market report Synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Continuous glucose monitoring market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Continuous glucose monitoring Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Continuous glucose monitoring market Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, demographics, testing site, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into integrated insulin pumps, transmitters & receivers and sensors

On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into child population (<=14 years) & adult population (>14 years)

On the basis of testing site, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into fingertip testing and alternate site testing

On the basis of application, the continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented into diabetes and gestational diabetes

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into clinics & diagnostic centers, home care, private clinics, hospitals & others

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in the continuous glucose monitoring market because of increasing technical advancement and rising awareness regarding the availability of testing devices while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing investment by market players and favourable government policies.

Report benefits

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Points Involved in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

