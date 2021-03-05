Global Connected Enterprise Market Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand

This report presents all the necessary data required to form resulting yielding business strategies for industry analysts, experts, and professionals to decide their business strategies. A business outline, market share, offering, benefits, and methodologies of top players are incorporated. This report is a key source for gaining the marketing research which will exponentially speed up your business. This research reports provides a close coordination with publishers to understand and fulfill your research requirements

Connected enterprise market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 35.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for automation and cloud computing enhancing the market, reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market and advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices boosting the market

Prominent Market Players: Connected Enterprise Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected enterprise market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco, PTC, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Bosch Limited, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Verizon, HARMAN International, Jacobs Engineering Group, MachineShop Inc., Wipro Limited, Accelerite and others

Connected enterprise helps in monitoring of machines, and connects them with all hubs of business to create real time abilities which in turn helps in enabling of predictive analytics and gives deeper insight. The connected enterprise not only improves the decision making but makes the process of decision making faster. Connected enterprise gives more visibility on business models. It has wide applications in financial services, telecommunications and banking and many more.

Key Segmentation: Connected Enterprise Market

By Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, and Application Enablement Platform), Solution (Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Asset Performance Management), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Rising need for automation and cloud computing is enhancing the market

Increase in security concerns is driving the market growth

Reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market

Advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud and mobile devices is boosting the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Rentokil Initial plc collaborated with Google and PA Consulting Group. The collaboration would help in the deployment of their digital pest control products which is based on Internet of Things and cloud platform. The product would serve their customers in managing the risk of pest infestation.

In April 2016, Professional division of Kimberly-Clark and IBM became for the development of an application that would help clients in remotely controlling and monitoring of restrooms. The application would lower down the cost and contribute in improving customers experience

