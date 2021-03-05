Global Cellular Glass Market 2020 Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Owens Corning, MISAPOR AG, POLYDROS,S.A., Summit Brands, Refaglass, Uusioaines Oy

Cellular Glass Market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Global Cellular Glass Industry research report.

The cellular glass market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 743.13 million by 2028. The increasing utilization of cellular glass because of high-quality insulation for industrial purposes is escalating the growth of cellular glass market.

Cellular glass is made through reaction between carbon and glass at elevated temperature. The product refers to a cellular structure glass material which provides improved insulation, durable insulation to materials and lightweight. It is extensively used as a thermal insulation material in chemical industries because of its thermal properties. This product is known to provide high compressive strength making it a suitable material for insulating roof tops covered with bitumen and other heavy materials. It is used with adhesives and in membranes which require barrier to air and liquid.

The rise in demand for the highest form of insulation for industrial purposes, initiatives taken by governments of several developing nations with the purpose of reducing carbon emissions and growing prevalence for the protection against fire are the major factors driving the cellular glass market. The increasing popularity of cellular glass as they offer various features such as lightweight, non-flammable, non-toxic, water and steam resistant, superior insulation properties, corrosion-resistant and is known to be environment friendly, the easy management and low transportation costs and the use of product in proofing the petroleum tanks against fire accelerate the cellular glass market growth. The rising need for cellular glass because it offers a very low carbon footprint and the mineral formulation of cellular glass which makes it unbudgeable and resistant to chemical reactions, parasites and worms influence the cellular glass market. Additionally, the increase in the need for protection against fire and longer life, expansion of manufacturing industries and growing industrial processes positively affect the cellular glass market. Furthermore, emergence of new application areas and environmental regulations driving the growth of cellular glass and extend profitable opportunities to the cellular glass market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the cellular glass and lack of marketing of cellular glass is the factors expected to obstruct the cellular glass market growth. Lack of awareness and fragile and susceptible to vibration-induced damage are projected to challenge the cellular glass market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Cellular Glass Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Cellular Glass Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Cellular Glass Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the cellular glass market reports are Owens Corning, MISAPOR AG, POLYDROS,S.A., Summit Brands, Refaglass, Uusioaines Oy, ANHUI HUICHANG NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD., GEOCEL, The company «STES-Vladimir», PINOSKLO cellular glass, Ningbo Yoyo Foam Glass Co., Ltd., Stikloporas, AeroAggregates, Veriso GmbH, Implisense GmbH, German Geo Construction GmbH, Benarx, Liaver, Zhejiang Yahong Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Glavel, JAHAN AYEGH PARS COMPANY among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the cellular glass market because of the high consumption of energy and government encouraging the use of cellular foams to bring down these costs, maintain uniform temperature and lower noise levels in houses and commercial properties in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing use of cellular foam in construction activities, presence of safety standards and norms for the production of cellular glass to enhance the load bearing capacity of the material and high usage of cellular glass for thermal insulation for enhanced exteriors.

Global Cellular Glass Market Scope and Market Size

The cellular glass market is segmented on the basis of type, product, process, application and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the cellular glass market is segmented into open cell foam glass and closed cell foam glass.

On the basis of product, the cellular glass market is segmented into blocks and shells and foam glass gravels.

On the basis of process, the cellular glass market is segmented into physical and chemical.

On the basis of application, the cellular glass market is segmented into building and industrial insulation, chemical processing systems, consumer abrasive, construction, industrial, cryogenic systems, heat transfer fluid systems, commercial piping and building, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the cellular glass market is segmented into building and construction, industrial, and others.

Based on regions, the Cellular Glass Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

