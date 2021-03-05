Global Cannabis Testing Market Report In-depth Analysis Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

A recently launched report on the global cannabis testing market by TMR will offer a detailed analysis of cannabis testing market to readers. It will help readers with several drivers, restraints, challenges and trends of the market. The report on cannabis testing is important for stakeholders directly or indirectly associated with the market. The regional outlook, competitive landscape and key segments of the cannabis testing market will help readers frame a better analysis on pivotal aspects of the market during the forecast period 2018- 2026.

Cannabis testing involves use of several medical devices to detect the quality of cannabis. This helps to identify the applications of cannabis for several medical purposes. Previously, both cultivation and sales of cannabis were ban across the globe until 1900. Now many countries are recognizing the benefits of cannabis for medicinal purposes and revoking their ban. This is expected to drive the global cannabis testing market during the forecast period.

Global Cannabis Testing Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Cannabis was ill-famous for its habit forming and intoxicating nature. Due to this, both sales and cultivation of cannabis were banned in several parts of the world. However, several research on overall composition of cannabis has showed that cannabis has several medical properties and can be used for treatment of chronic and deadly disease like cancer. Rising investments in research and development of cannabis has opened several prospects for the use cannabis. This, in turn, has fueled the cannabis testing equipment market.

However, several countries in Asia Pacific still prohibit commercialization of cannabis. This is limiting the growth of the cannabis testing market in the region. However, with increasing research and development chances of revoking of ban on cannabis are high in these countries. This will open a lucrative avenue for the growth of the cannabis testing market in future.

Some of the key players operating in the global cannabis testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Millipore Sigma, AB SCIEX LLC, Restek Corporation, Steep Hill Labs, Inc.,SC Laboratories, Inc., PharmLabs, Digipath Labs, Inc., and CannaSafe Analytics.

