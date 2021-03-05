Global Breast Pumps Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDELA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited

The breast pumps report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this breast pumps report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the breast pumps report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.
Global breast pumps market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing population and rising disposable income is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global breast pumps market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDELA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited, Lansinoh.com, Hygeia HealthInc;, Bailey Medical,TAITRA., Albert Manufacturing USA.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Medela announced the launch of their Medela Symphony PLUS Direct Rental Program so that they can support the breast milk supply. This program is specially designed so that mothers can provide better milk to the infants. This program has two new pumping programs The INITIATE program and MAINTAIN program. This will help the mother access breast pump which are only used in hospitals.
- In May 2019, Ameda Breastfeeding Products announced the launch of their new breast pump Ameda Myo Pro which is specially designed to provide advanced customization to the breastfeeding mothers. This new product consists of LED light for nighttime pumping and also have LCD timer display. It is very useful for late night pumping,
Market Drivers
- Increasing number of new born is driving the market
- Technological advancement and development in breast pumps will also drive the growth of this market
- Rising demand for advanced medical technology will also propel the market growth
- Favorable repayment scenario is another important factor contribution as a driver.
Market Restraints
- High price of the device will restrain the market growth
- Availability of substitutes of breast milk will also hamper the growth of this market
- Increasing fertility related problem will also act as restrain for this market
Segmentation: Global Breast Pumps Market
By Product
- Open System Breast Pump
- Closed System Breast Pump
By Technology
- Electric Breast Pump
- Single Electric Breast Pump
- Double Electric Breast Pump
- Manual Breast Pump
- Battery Powered Breast Pumps
By End- Users
- Hospital
- Home Care
By Application
- Personal Use Pumps
- Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
