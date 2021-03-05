Global Breast Pumps Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDELA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited

The breast pumps report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this breast pumps report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the breast pumps report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global breast pumps market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing population and rising disposable income is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global breast pumps market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDELA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited, Lansinoh.com, Hygeia HealthInc;, Bailey Medical,TAITRA., Albert Manufacturing USA.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Medela announced the launch of their Medela Symphony PLUS Direct Rental Program so that they can support the breast milk supply. This program is specially designed so that mothers can provide better milk to the infants. This program has two new pumping programs The INITIATE program and MAINTAIN program. This will help the mother access breast pump which are only used in hospitals.

In May 2019, Ameda Breastfeeding Products announced the launch of their new breast pump Ameda Myo Pro which is specially designed to provide advanced customization to the breastfeeding mothers. This new product consists of LED light for nighttime pumping and also have LCD timer display. It is very useful for late night pumping,

Market Drivers

Increasing number of new born is driving the market

Technological advancement and development in breast pumps will also drive the growth of this market

Rising demand for advanced medical technology will also propel the market growth

Favorable repayment scenario is another important factor contribution as a driver.

Market Restraints

High price of the device will restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes of breast milk will also hamper the growth of this market

Increasing fertility related problem will also act as restrain for this market

Segmentation: Global Breast Pumps Market

By Product

Open System Breast Pump

Closed System Breast Pump

By Technology

Electric Breast Pump Single Electric Breast Pump Double Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

By End- Users

Hospital

Home Care

By Application

Personal Use Pumps

Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



