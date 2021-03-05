Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market 2021 – Application, Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Business Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast 2026
Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period 2026
Lead acid batteries are the devices used for storage of electricity that be used during an emergency or wherever power supply connection is not available. Governments have started offering subsidies to manufacture low cost electric vehicles, which do not pollute the environment. Growing demand for automotive lead acid batteries in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is expected to be a key driver of the market over the next seven years.
Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-lead-acid-batteries-market
Market Drivers:
- Advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries, this significant act as a driver to the market.
- Government subsidiaries and stringent regulations regarding pollution emission, this significant act as a driver to the market.
Market Restraints:
- High lead content can harm the environment, this act as restraints to the market.
Segmentation : Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market
By Product Type
SLI
Stationary
Motive
By Type
Flooded Batteries
Enhanced Flooded Batteries
VRLA Batteries
Vehicle type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Two-Wheelers
HEV Cars
By Application
Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles
Light Motor Vehicles
Heavy Motor Vehicles
By Geography
North America
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
ew of the major competitors currently working in the automotive lead acid batteries market are Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), Middle East Battery Company (Saudi Arabia), Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC (Oman), ENERSYS (US), Saft (France), NorthStar (USA), C&D TECHNOLOGIES (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Trojan Battery Company (US), SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD (South Korea), Leoch Battery Corporation (China), EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD (India), CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA (Indonesia), Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd (France), Infocom Network Limited (Thailand), Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd (china), and others.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-lead-acid-batteries-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2017, C&D Technologies announced that they have been acquired by an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, this new partnership enable C&D to invest in upgrading its plants and a range of growth initiatives that gave benefit to the customers.
- In March 2016, GS Yuasa introduced the SLR-1000 Advanced Nano-Carbon Lead Acid battery. This new SLR-1000 is a 2-volt Advanced Lead battery which provides an unprecedented 5000 cycles at 70% depth of discharge.
Competitive Analysis
Global automotive lead acid batteries market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive lead acid batteries market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-lead-acid-batteries-market
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automotive-lead-acid-batteries-market
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475