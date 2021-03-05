Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market: Increasing Investments In Research And Development Initiatives To Drive Growth

Against the backdrop of reported links between needleless connectors and a heightened risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections, market participants need to maintain a sharp focus on innovative, improved designs to fortify their market shares. This is precisely what the report on the acute care needleless connectors market delves into. This intelligently-compiled study takes a multi-pronged approach to shed light on and compare the trends, opportunities, restraints and drivers in the acute care needleless connectors market.

The forecast period of the study ranges from 2014 to 2020, with 2013 being the base year whereas 2012 has been considered as the historical year. The size of all segments and sub-segments studied in the report is dominated in USD million. The report on the acute care needleless connectors market also provides projected CAGR for each segment analyzed.

The acute care needleless connectors study segments the market on the basis of design types, mechanism, dwell time, and geography. While the executive summary section of the report offers a comprehensive market snapshot and a succinct comparative analysis of the regional markets for 2013, the market overview taps the many trends and dynamics that prevail in the market. Impact factors for the acute care needleless connectors market are studied via tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and an attractiveness analysis study. A heat map analysis as well as market share analysis will further aid buyers to make informed decisions in the acute care needleless connectors market.

Overview of the Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Ever since they were introduced in the 1980s to safeguard healthcare workers from needlestick injuries, needleless connectors have been widely adopted worldwide. While this helped rein in the number of blood borne infections seen among healthcare workers, another complication sprung up: Needleless connecters were seen to cause catheter-related bloodstream infections. This prompted companies and healthcare agencies alike to invest appreciable time and money in design-related R&D for needleless connectors.

Even as the use of needleless connectors continues to show an upward graph, newfangled designs fuel this growth. The report segments the global acute care needleless connectors market by mechanism type into: positive, neutral and negative displacement. The segment of positive fluid displacement connectors was the single-largest in the market, with a 34% share as of 2013 given its low costs and ease of commercial procurement. Moving forward, this segment will lose momentum because positive fluid displacement connectors present a greater risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections.

The report also segments the acute care needleless connectors market by type into complex and simple. While the simple variant is relatively easy to use and offers a straight pathway to fluids because of the absence of any internal moving parts, complex connectors feature mechanical valves that can control the pathway of fluids. Although the latter were dominant in the acute care needleless connectors market in 2013, the future belongs to simple needleless connectors. That’s because complex needleless connectors have been linked to catheter lumen occlusion – a concern that will drive more consumers toward simple needleless connectors.

By dwell time, the acute care needleless connectors market is segmented into 7-day connectors and connectors that have a dwell time of more than 7-days. The latter will exhibit the highest CAGR through the report’s forecast period because they do not carry a high risk of CRBSI and are cheaper.

High healthcare-related awareness and advanced infrastructure in North America makes this region the largest market for acute care needleless connectors. Growth in the acute care needleless connectors market is picking up in Asia Pacific and this market will show the highest CAGR over the report’s forecast period. Expansion will be especially evident in China, India, Australia and other countries in South East Asia.

Companies Mentioned in the Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

With innovation being pivotal to success in the acute care needleless connectors market, companies are continually channelizing funds toward R&D initiatives. The performance and market position of each key player in the acute needleless connectors market has been studied in the Company Profiles section of the report. Profiles include: CareFusion Corporation; Baxter Healthcare Corporation; Becton, Dickinson and Company; RyMed Technologies; B. Braun Medical, Inc.; Vygon SA; ICU Medical; Nexus Medical LLC.