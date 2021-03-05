Global Acrylates Market By Type, Application and Future Analysis

The acrylates market size would increase from $10,949.9 million in 2018 to $12,593.8 million by 2024.

Additionally, on account of their quicker drying, wear, dust, and water resistance, and color fastness, acrylic emulsions are gaining popularity over oil-based variants. For a long time, low cost, toughness, and high viscosity had led to the heavy consumption of oil-based emulsions in the packaging, construction, automotive, and textile industries. But, with the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of VOCs, such as problems in the kidneys, liver, eyes, nose, throat, and central nervous system, governments around the world are batting for VOC-free emulsions, which is leading to the increasing demand for acrylates.

Due to the growing usage of acrylic-based materials in the automotive and construction industries, the largest consumption of acrylates is witnessed in Asia-Pacific. China is the largest automobile producer, whereas India is on its way to becoming one of the largest construction markets in the world. Both these countries are experiencing a rapid population rise, urbanization, and industrialization, which are leading to the increasing demand for various chemicals with acrylates.

Market Segmentation by Type

Butyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

Market Segmentation by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile Chemicals

Acrylic Fibers

Leather Chemicals

Others

Market Segmentation by Region