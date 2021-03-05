Geomarketing Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The Geomarketing Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Geomarketing report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Geomarketing report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Geomarketing market is expected to reach USD 18.21 billion by 2025 from the present estimate of USD 7.35 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 16.32% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Geomarketing Market: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153755/geomarketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– May 2020 – ESRI Business Information Solutions Inc has partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to provide free access to geospatial technology in response to the COVID-19 emergency in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Governments of the region will be able to use a COVID-19 solution to track critical equipment and assets availability, manage supply chains, and maintain business continuity.

– March 2020 – Bluedot, a leading provider of first-person location data, has announced an integration with Oracle Responsys, a real-time, omnichannel orchestration platform within the Oracle Marketing Cloud, to harness the power of location. The integration will give Oracle Responsys clients access to real-world insights needed to create meaningful, timely campaigns with their end customers.

Key Market Trends

Location Based Services is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Technological advancement in smart devices (smartphones, smart wearables, laptops), wireless connectivity, Internet of Things, cloud computing, has successfully increased the traffic and has driven the demand for analytical services due to their ability to analyze and deliver real-time geo-data.

– Moreover, increasing brand dependence on location-based service providers to determine customers requirements and to verify customers needs and their offerings are on the same level in order to remain one step ahead of competitors has driven the growth of the market. Companies also utilize location-based technology, advanced analytics, and automation to highly personalized customer experience and build brand loyalty to reduce churn rate due to ongoing competition.

– According to the study, brand loyalty aid companies to achieve revenue gains of 5% to 10% and reduce its costs by 15% to 25% within two or three years as new customer acquisition costs five times as to retain the current old customer.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– North America is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing IT spending, acceptance of innovative and advanced technologies, and the presence of a large number of significant market vendors in the region.

– According to the report, IT spending on products and services in North America is forecast to grow 3.7% in 2019, will exceed USD 1 trillion in 2020, and will account for 40% of all worldwide revenues over the period. Further, United States spending on software will grow at a healthy 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period, making it the largest category by 2020.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Geomarketing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153755/geomarketing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Geomarketing Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Geomarketing market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687