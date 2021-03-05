Gas Separation Membrane Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ube Industries Ltd, GENERON

The Gas Separation Membrane Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Gas Separation Membrane report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Gas Separation Membrane report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The gas separation membranes market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5%, globally, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market: Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ube Industries Ltd, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, GENERON, Membrane Technology and Research Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

Carbon Dioxide Removal Application to Dominate the Market

– Rising concerns over global warming, due to the increasing carbon dioxide emissions, are expected to be the primary factor, fueling demand for gas separation membranes in the removal of carbon dioxide.

– Stringent government regulations on the emission of carbon dioxide from the industries are further expected to drive the growth of the market studied in the future. Additionally, the significant increase in the demand for the membrane separation process in natural gas treatment to capture carbon dioxide is expected to favor the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

– In February 2020, the UAE government announced the discovery of new natural gas reserves between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The newly discovered gas reserves possess about 80 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and this discovery may certainly help the nation achieve its self-sufficiency in gas production.

– With further increase in manufacturing activities and increase in natural gas explortaion activities across the world, the demand for gas seperation membrane is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest and the fastest-growing market for gas separation membrane, attributed to growing industrialization in the region, which, in turn, boosts market growth and increases the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective gas separation techniques.

– This growth is driven mainly by the rising demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs, increasing demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improved standard of living. Rapid growth and innovation, coupled with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in the region.

– Additionally, the increasing use of gas separation membranes for the control of CO2 emissions from the industrial effluents is expected to have a positive impact. Strengthening government regulations to curb the gaseous emissions are expected to fuel the demand for the product in the future.

– Furthermore, significant growth of natural gas production in the region may propel the demand for gas separation membrane in acid gases separation in the regional market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Gas Separation Membrane Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

