Floor Adhesives Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025; Arkema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG

The Floor Adhesives Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Floor Adhesives report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Floor Adhesives report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for floor adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Floor Adhesives Market: Arkema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, Sika AG, MAPEI, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Epoxy Segment

– Epoxy resin systems are widely used for bonding concrete to a variety of materials such wood, metal, rubber, etc.

– The application of epoxy resin-based floor adhesives offers various benefits. Some of the advantages offered are: 100% solids, VOC free, non-corrosive, high peel strength, non-flammable, etc.,

– Owing to such properties, epoxy floor adhesives are extensively used in the industrial areas, commercial, residential and public places, including shopping malls, institutions, hospitals, schools, industrial buildings, prisons, and sports halls.

– Epoxy bonding agents have a pot life or setting time of 15-30 minutes at 25C, making it necessary to mix only the limited amount that can be properly used at the given period.

– Hence, owing to the growing construction activities, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for epoxy floor adhesives is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing construction activities in countries such as China, India and ASEAN Countries, the consumption of floor adhesives is increasing in the region.

– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next ten years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– The total real-estate investment in China rose by about 11.6% in the first two months of 2019 y-o-y over the same time period in 2018. This growth was up from the 9.5% growth, which was reported for the 2018 whole year (National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)). This growth marks the strongest growth for the January-February period since 2014, when investment rose by 19.3%.

– In 2017, the Indian government has announced an investment worth USD 31,650 billion for the construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. 100 smart cities and 500 cities are likely to invite investments worth INR 2 trillion (~USD 28.18 billion), over the five years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Floor Adhesives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

